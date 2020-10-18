Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.0 days.

OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $515.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.21. Tecan Group has a one year low of $245.00 and a one year high of $515.00.

TCHBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Tecan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Sunday, August 30th.

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

