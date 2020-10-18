Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €3.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.35) price target on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TC1 stock opened at €2.30 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.40. The stock has a market cap of $293.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €3.95 ($4.64).

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

