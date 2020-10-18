Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $187.80 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $439.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.08 and a 200-day moving average of $266.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a market capitalization of $407.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.97, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,258 shares of company stock worth $79,789,770. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 583,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $629,910,000 after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,252,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

