The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 382.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The Allstate stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

