The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.27. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.