The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SCHW stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.