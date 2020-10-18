The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEO. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

