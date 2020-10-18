The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of The Mosaic from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Shares of MOS opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 880.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 605,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $6,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

