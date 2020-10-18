The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. 6,295,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a PE ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

