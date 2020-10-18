The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.