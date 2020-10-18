Titan Coin (TTN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $112.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001822 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000384 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000128 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

