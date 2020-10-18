Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.73.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.32. 1,641,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,989. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.