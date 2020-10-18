Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Now Covered by CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Trisura Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

