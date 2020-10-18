Triton Wealth Management PLLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.54. 2,460,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,887. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.