Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $2.72 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.3% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3,258.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,601,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.34 on Friday, hitting $552.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,020. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

