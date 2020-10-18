Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

