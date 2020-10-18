Triton Wealth Management PLLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,326,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,136,250. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

