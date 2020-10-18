Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 58 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,257,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,248,000 after acquiring an additional 214,997 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 42.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 361,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $177.70. 3,879,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,834. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

