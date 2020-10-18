TrueUSD Tops One Day Volume of $53.34 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $355.62 million and $53.34 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, HBUS, Bitso and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00268007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00094343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.01397441 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00153622 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 355,444,192 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Binance, Kuna, Bittrex, CoinTiger, HBUS, WazirX, HitBTC, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Cryptopia, Koinex, IDEX, Bitso and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

