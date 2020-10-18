Truist Boosts AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $20.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price objective upped by Truist from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 537.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

