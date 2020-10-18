Truist Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Target Price to $10.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NOG stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

