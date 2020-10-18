Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $326.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,568. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.04.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.