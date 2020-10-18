UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.69 ($89.04).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €44.81 ($52.72) on Wednesday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.44.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

