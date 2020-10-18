UBS Group Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $265.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $223.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.86.

SNPS stock opened at $226.48 on Wednesday. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $232.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $42,137,950.19. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 227.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 21.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

