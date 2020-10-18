United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.8% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

UPS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

