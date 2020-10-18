United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.14.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

