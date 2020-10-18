United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $190.00 at Citigroup

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.14.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.