Universa Market Capitalization Hits $6.06 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. Universa has a market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $57,535.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,157,976,430 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

