Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.29.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
