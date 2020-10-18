Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

