US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.
USX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.24.
In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,805 shares of company stock valued at $579,331. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
