US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.54.

USX opened at $10.06 on Thursday. US Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 2.24.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,805 shares of company stock valued at $579,331. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

