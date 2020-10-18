USDX [Lighthouse] Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,191.00 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $625,603.28 and $1,191.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,420.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.02172459 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001370 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00649967 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003625 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,554 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

