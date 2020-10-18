VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,873 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,554,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,448,828. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

