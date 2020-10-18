Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.5% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $13,519,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.73. 79,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,553. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $252.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

