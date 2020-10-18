Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,390 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,432,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. 4,824,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,736,977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

