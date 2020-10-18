Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lessened by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.89. The company had a trading volume of 454,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,215. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.