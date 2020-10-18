Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 15.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.44. 305,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,953. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

