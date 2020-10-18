Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,785,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit