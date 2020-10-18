Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,785,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $88.07 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

