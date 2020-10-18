Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $177.55. 1,910,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

