Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 807,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,357,000 after acquiring an additional 241,064 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $108.36. 1,989,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,845. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

