Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.36. 1,989,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.