Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,884 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after purchasing an additional 540,900 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

