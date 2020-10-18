VF (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.83 billion.VF also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on VF from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VF from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.37.

Shares of VFC opened at $75.82 on Friday. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

