Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

