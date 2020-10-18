Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.18.

NYSE VC opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.83. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Visteon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

