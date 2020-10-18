Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €164.56 ($193.60).

VOW3 stock opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €140.18 and its 200 day moving average is €133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

