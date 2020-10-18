W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 91% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, W Green Pay has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $78,904.82 and $85.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00268179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00093725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00035744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.01400798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00151514 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 tokens. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

