Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

