WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.96.

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

