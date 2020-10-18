WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX) (ASX:WAA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.96.
About WAM Active Limited (WAA.AX)
