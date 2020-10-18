Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th. This is a boost from Wam Global’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.00.

Get Wam Global alerts:

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 42,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67). Insiders have acquired a total of 561,803 shares of company stock worth $1,191,745 in the last ninety days.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.