Warburg Research Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM)

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.33 ($103.92).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €79.84 ($93.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €74.71 and a 200 day moving average of €66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.64. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €84.30 ($99.18).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

