Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Waters by 821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

